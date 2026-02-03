Arkansas earns fourth Top 10 preseason ranking

The Arkansas baseball team earned its fourth Top 10 preseason ranking on Tuesday by the USA Today Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 5 and third in the SEC behind top-ranked LSU and No. 3 Texas.

The Hogs were also tabbed No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 7 by D1Baseball and No. 10 by Baseball America.

Arkansas has been ranked in 126 consecutive USA Today Coaches Polls dating back to 2017, which is the longest streak in college baseball. The Hogs have also been ranked in the Top 10 for 77 of the last 80 polls.

The Razorbacks begin the 2026 season against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.