Arkansas expected to lose second assistant coach to another job

Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield is expected to lose his second assistant coach before his first season begins. Less than a week after losing defensive line coach Marion Hobby to the NFL, quarterback Clint Trickett is expected to leave the Razorbacks to take the offensive coordinator job at Maryland, HawgBeat has confirmed.

Moments before the hire was reported, Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey spoke on the value that Trickett brought to the staff.

“He’s done a great job,” Cramsey said. “He played the position and to me, that’s always the biggest thing when you talk to coaches, have they played, have they stood there in that pocket? Have they felt what those kids have felt?”

Prior to his brief stay in Fayetteville for less than 2 months, Trickett spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State where his offense finished top in Conference USA in total offense.

Trickett played three seasons at Florida State from 2010-12 before transferring to West Virginia for his final 2 years.

The Trickett File

Birthdate: March 19, 1991

Hometown: Tallahassee, Fla.

High School: North Florida Christian HS

College: Florida State, 2012; West Virginia, 2014

Family: Wife – Kaylee

Coaching Experience

2015-16 East Mississippi CC – Quarterbacks

2017-19 Florida Atlantic – Tight Ends

2020 Florida Atlantic – Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

2021 Marshall – Wide Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator

2022-23 Marshall – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

2024 Georgia Southern – Tight Ends/Inside Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator

2025 Jacksonville State – Offensive Coordinator

Playing Experience

2010-12 Florida State

2013-14 West Virginia

