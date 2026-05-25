Arkansas facing familiar foe to begin Lawrence Regional

After missing out on a chance to host the program’s fourth consecutive Regional, Arkansas will be the No. 2 seed in the Lawrence Regional that kicks off this weekend.

The Razorbacks will be paired with host No. 15 overall seed Kansas, 3-seed Missouri State, and 4-seed Northeastern. It will be the third time in 2026 Arkansas faces off against Missouri State, a squad they split games with.

The Razorbacks are hoping for a similar result as the last time they went on the road in the NCAA Tournament in 2022, when they took the Stillwater Regional and Chapel Hill Super Regional before finishing in the College World Series semifinal round.

Arkansas and Missouri State will play Friday at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

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