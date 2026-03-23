Arkansas' finds out Sweet 16 opponent

The Arkansas basketball team now knows its opponent for the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament.

After a 78-66 win over Utah State in San Diego, California, No. 1 seed Arizona will head up the coast to San Jose to face the Razorbacks. Arkansas defeated High Point in a thriller in the second round. Darius Acuff Jr. scored 36 points to lead all scorers, while three other Razorbacks — Meleek Thomas (19), Billy Richmond III (15) and Malique Ewin (14) scored in double figures.

Arkansas and High Point were tied at 83 with 3:19 left in the game when Acuff scored seven straight points to push the Hogs ahead. Pairs of free throws by Ewin and Acuff counteracted a layup from Panthers forward Cam’Ron Fletcher and a three from Braden Hausen and Arkansas secured the win.

The win advanced Arkansas to its fifth Sweet Sixteen in the last six years and the second in a row under head coach John Calipari.

The Wildcats (34-2) are the 1-seed in the West Region, so the Hogs will need to do a little bit of giant-slaying if they hope to advance to the Elite Eight. Arizona won both the Big 12 regular season title and the Big 12 tournament title this season. It blasted Long Island in the first round before the win over Utah State.

ALSO READ: Darius Acuff Jr.’s patented heroics lead Hogs to Sweet 16

Arkansas is 6-2 all-time against Arizona and the two teams last squared off in 1995.

Tip time is set for 8:45 p.m. CT on Thursday and the game will be played at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (reporter) will have the call on CBS.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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