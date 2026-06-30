Arkansas first baseman enters transfer portal

Arkansas rising sophomore first baseman Alexander Peck entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, a source told HawgBeat.

Peck, a Franklin, Tennessee, native, appeared in 16 games for the Razorbacks this season. He had 25 at bats and had three hits with three RBI. He struck out seven times and walked three.

He had one home run, which came against eventual national champion Oklahoma on May 8. It came in the bottom of the fifth inning that propelled Arkansas to a 12-2 win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

“My first AB, I was a little nervous, but after that, I got my feet under me and my mindset just completely changed,” Peck said after that game. “I was just thinking nobody could beat me. And when I hit that home run, I was floating around the bases. There’s no better feeling.”

Peck is the ninth Razorback to enter the transfer portal this year. Tuesday is the final day to enter the transfer portal.

Click here for HawgBeat’s Arkansas baseball roster tracker.

Entered transfer portal (9)

~ LHP Joey Lorenzini

~ LHP Jacob Imoto

~ INF Cayden Mitchell

~ INF Tyler Holland

~ INF/OF Landon Schaefer

~ INF/RHP Carson Brumbaugh

~ RHP Grant Wren

~ C Carson Willis

~ 1B Alexander Peck

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