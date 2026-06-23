Arkansas football adds JUCO defensive lineman

Arkansas added depth to its defensive line on Tuesday with the commitment of Garden City (Kan.) Community College defensive tackle Mahonri Maiava, he announced on X.

In seven games last fall as a freshman, Maiava logged 9 total tackles, 2 for loss, and recovered 1 fumble for the Broncbusters. He plans to report to Fayetteville in January of 2027 following his graduation in December.

The 6-foot-5, 315 pound native of Samoa visited Arkansas over the weekend and also holds offers from Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion, and Western Michigan.

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