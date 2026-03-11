Arkansas football injury update heading into spring ball

The Arkansas football team is on the verge of hitting the fields for spring practices and will begin the first of their 15 total practices on Sunday, March 15.

It’s a new era in Fayetteville, as Ryan Silverfield takes over for Sam Pittman, who was fired after six seasons at the helm. It’ll be a “fact-finding” spring, as there are over 40 new players on this year’s roster.

”You guys are going to hear me often talk about it,” Silverfield told the media Wednesday. “It’s not just the quarterback position, right? Like, I’m excited to see what our coaches are capable of right? Yes, I’ve worked with some of them and all those things, but I think for every single one of us as an organization, I’ll call 200 people, ‘Hey this is going to be a great opportunity to kind of see, OK, now stuff’s for real. This is no longer a Wednesday afternoon in a 72-degree environment. What’s it going to look like?’”

There are some injury updates to know about, starting with two of Arkansas’ wide receivers. Three sustained season-ending injuries last year: Monte Harrison had a broken leg in Week 2, Jalen Brown suffered a tibia/fibula break against Notre Dame and Ismael Cisse missed the entire season after a weightlifting injury to his wrist required surgery before the season even started.

”Cisse will be back full, he’s done a great job with his recovery from his injury last year,” Silverfield said. “Monte is a guy we’re going to continue to monitor. It could very easily be two weeks from now he’s full go, just one of those things. Obviously we know his age and we’re going to be smart with him as we implement him back in. Jalen Brown has done a remarkable job in his recovery. One of those deals, obviously, with his injury — again, it’s not only our athletic trainers who’ve done a fantastic job, and the doctors, talking to them, the strength coaches, but our entire staff. Like, ‘Hey, does that look natural? Does that look normal? How are you feeling, Jalen, as we progress you back in?’ But in a limited role he’ll certainly be out there.”

Arkansas will also be without Connor Smith, a freshman punter from Virginia, and he’ll miss the entirety of spring practice.

Quarterback battle about to intensify

Outside of the injury front, Arkansas will be in a true quarterback battle this spring and likely in fall camp as well. K.J. Jackson returns from last year’s squad, while A.J. Hill transferred from Memphis.

Neither have a ton of experience under their belts, so they’ll have to be on their P’s and Q’s throughout spring practice. The same goes for Angelo State transfer Braeden Fuller.

Silverfield said not to over-analyze who gets the snaps with the first team each day, as they both will get the opportunity to showcase what they’re made of.

“They went out to dinner last night and we may just flip a coin for spring practice No. 1,” Silverfield said of who will get the first-team snaps. “They’re all capable and I meant that when I said this last time I met with you guys. The cupboard’s not bare. We feel really confident in all those guys to go out there and be starting quarterbacks for the Arkansas Razorbacks and still feel that way. We’ll see. I don’t know.

”I get it, y’all have a job to do. You’re going to go out there and judge, ‘Oh, he took that first snap over there.’ That don’t mean a darn thing. Let’s just call it what it is. If we come out and you ask me post-practice, ‘Hey, why was this…?’ ‘Who won the coin toss?’ That’ll be it, truly, because it’s an open competition.”

Silverfield said Jackson and Hill will get the bulk of first-team snaps.

“It literally may be, okay, today you’ll get the first ones, then you’ll get the first ones tomorrow, and then kind of that rotation,” Silverfield said. “It may even be, hey, today you get the first ones with seven on seven, and you get the first ones with team, and then kind of constantly rotating. We want everybody to get their fair shot, but I think the more you can throw them in, you obviously want guys to get into rhythm.”