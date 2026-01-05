Arkansas football transfer portal commit, signee tracker

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

The Arkansas football team and new head coach Ryan Silverfield are working the transfer portal, which opened Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16, to build out the roster for the 2026 football season this coming fall.

So far, the Razorbacks have brought in five new players from the transfer ranks, and they’re in on plenty others. The list of visitors has grown exponentially since the portal opened and there’s no sign of it slowing down.

Following the transfer portal can be hard and fast-paced, so HawgBeat has you covered. Click here to see which players from last year’s team are transferring away from Fayetteville, and click here for our running transfer portal thread on The Trough, HawgBeat’s premium message board.

Here are the players Arkansas has earned commitments and signatures from. Click their names for our commitment stories.

(Note: This is an ever-updating story, and HawgBeat will add to it as more transfer commitments and signees roll in.)

— Memphis offensive lineman Malachi Breland

— Sacramento State long snapper Adam Johnston

— Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert

— Georgia State kicker Braeden McAlister

— Cincinnati defensive back Christian Harrison

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat for all of the latest throughout the 2026 transfer portal cycle.

