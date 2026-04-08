Arkansas forward Elmir Dzafic enters transfer portal

Arkansas forward Elmir Dzafic has entered the transfer portal.

The Bosnian big man appeared in seven games for the Razorbacks and averaged 0.4 points per game.

Dzafic is the fourth Razorback to enter the portal and joins DJ Wagner, Karter Knox and Karim Rtail.

Official Bio

Goes by the nickname “EJ” … Name is pronounced El-Meer JAWF-ich … Hometown is pronounced Twos-La

2025-26 (Fr):

• Played in seven games … Scored three points, going 3-of-6 at the free throw line … Added 1 rebound, 1 blocked shot and 1 steal

• Was 1-of-2 at the line versus Southern, Jackson State and James Madison.

Prior to Arkansas:

Spent two seasons with KK Bosna Sarajevo (2023-24 and 2024-25) – the top-tier professional league in Bosnia and Herzegovina … Only played five games in 2024-25 and averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds … Played in 2 games in 2023-24 and averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds. In 2022-23, as a 17-year-old, played for Buducnost Bijeljina in the First League of Republika Srpska and averaged 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25 games played.

Represented Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2023 U-18 European Championship Division B and averaged 13.1 points and 10.0 rebounds in 8 games.