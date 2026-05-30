Arkansas freshman infielder announces intent to enter transfer portal

Arkansas freshman infielder Cayden Mitchell announced on X Saturday that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

“I have officially entered the Transfer Portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining,” Mitchell said. “I am thankful for my time at The University of Arkansas and for the coaches, teammates, and staff who have helped me develop as both a player and a person. I am excited for the next chapter.”

The native Texan did not see the field in his lone season as a Razorback.

Mitchell is the second Razorback to announce intent to leave the program, joining redshirt freshman Tyler Holland. The transfer portal opens on June 1.

Player Profile

High School

Attended Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 332 overall prospect and the No. 23 third baseman in the class of 2025 … Rated the No. 29 overall prospect and the No. 2 third baseman in Texas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 472 overall prospect and the No. 23 third baseman in the class of 2025 … Rated the No. 40 overall prospect and the No. 2 third baseman in Texas by Prep Baseball Report … 2025 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Texas All-Region First Team … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas All-Region Second Team … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas Region Honorable Mention … 2023 Prep Baseball Report Future Games participant … 2022 Prep Baseball Report Future Games participant.

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