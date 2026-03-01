Arkansas front court exposed by Floridain blowout road loss

Coming into Saturday’s contest between the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-8, 11-5 SEC) and the No. 7 Florida Gators (23-6, 14-2 SEC), the talk was the battle between Arkansas’ backcourt and Florida’s front.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari said before the season started that if you don’t have a solid post presence, your team is a “fraud,” and that was how it went down in the Razorbacks’ 111-77 loss to the Gators.

Florida had 56 points in the paint, out-rebounded the Hogs 51-21, had 16 offensive rebounds that led to 22 second-chance points, and Gators center Rueben Chinyelu put up a 12-point, 16-rebound double-double.

“It was going to come back to our will vs. their will,” Calipari said postgame. “If you stop playing, they keep moving their feet and put you in bad positions, and they did that to us a bunch. We had some opportunities to rebound, and they just beat us to a ball. It was us and them, and they got it. They had 51 rebounds overall. They out-rebounded us by 20. Come on. You’re not going to win that game. You’re not. I wish it would have gone faster.”

ALSO READ: Social media reacts to No. 7 Florida’s blowout win over No. 20 Arkansas

Arkansas jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead and led 16-11 roughly six minutes into the game, but the Gators went on a 16-2 run over the next three minutes to take a seven-point lead and never looked back.

Florida’s front court starters accounted for 51 of its points, and Billy Richmond III was the only bright spot for the Razorbacks with 22 points. Malique Ewin flirted with a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds, but eight of those points came in the second half when the game was well out of reach. Nick Pringle attributed nothing in the scoring column and had just two rebounds in 11 minutes on the floor.

Florida’s size created a lot of tough looks at the rim for the Hogs, who went 14-of-32 on layups and scored just 0.963 points per possession. Normally a good two-point shooting team at 57.3%, Arkansas was just 41.9% from inside the arc. It didn’t get any help from deep, either at just 4-of-13.

According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, the loss didn’t do much in terms of Arkansas’ seeding hopes. His updated projections still have the Hogs as a five-seed and right on the edge of a four-seed. There are two games left in the regular season, so Calipari said his team just needs to flush it and move on.

”All I said was, ‘We had a great February, we just had a dud of a game. Make sure you look in the mirror and be honest with yourself about how you played,’” Calipari said. “But look, we’ve got two games left. We’ve been playing great. We had a dud. Let’s go, move on.”

Arkansas will return home to face the Texas Longhorns at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.