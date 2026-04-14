Arkansas gets commitment from 2027 tight end

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield reeled in his latest commit in the class of 2027 on Monday, as tight end George VanSandt announced his pledge to the Razorbacks.

VanSandt, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 235 pounds, made his decision public with a post on his X account.

After a great visit and conversations with my family, I’ve found a place that feels like home.



Thank you to the coaching staff at @RazorbackFB for believing in me. I will work every day to make you right.



I am excited to announce that I am committed to Arkansas! 🐗



Thank you… pic.twitter.com/DcENObGjmY — George VanSandt (@GeorgeVansandt) April 14, 2026

Arkansas extended the offer to VanSandt, a Portland, Oregon, native on April 9. The Hogs joined the likes of Washington State, San Diego State, Tulane and others.

VanSandt is the fifth commit in the class of 2027 for the Razorbacks and the first tight end in the fold.