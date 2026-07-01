Arkansas gets commitment from Georgia safety

Three-star safety Rashaad Silver has committed to Arkansas, he announced on Wednesday.

Silver, 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over late pushes from both Georgia and Florida. Auburn also was in the mix.

Arkansas got Silver on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 5. The Columbia (Ga.) product is ranked the No. 92 safety in the nation according to Rivals.

Silver is the third pledge in Arkansas’ 2027 class from the state of Georgia and joins fellow three-star safety Jameer Cantrell (Buford) and four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins in the class.

Arkansas now has 24 commits in the class of 2027, which ranks 14th in the SEC.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) EDGE Keith Richmond

• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

• Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Jabari Watkins

• Ryan (Texas) DB John Catlin IV

• Martin (Texas) DB Kevin Grant

• Blue Valley North (Kansas) OL Alijah Shaw

• Buford (Ga.) DB Jameer Cantrell

• Armwood (Fla.) OL Judah Gumbs

• Garden City (Kan.) JUCO DL Mahonri Maiava

• Seminary (Miss.) DB Stanley Peters

• Bridge City (Texas) LB Bryce Breeden

• Columbia (Ga.) S Rashaad Silver

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