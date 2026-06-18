Arkansas gets commitment from safety out of Texas

Arkansas added to its 2027 class on Thursday as Arlington-Martin (Tx.) defensive back Kevin Grant announced his pledge to the Razorbacks.

Grant, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over finalists Tulsa, UNLV, San Diego State and North Texas.

The two-way player took an official visit to Arkansas last weekend. Also a track athlete, Grant reports a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, 24-foot-7 inch long jump, 40-inch vertical and a 200m time of 21.6 seconds.

Grant is the 17th recruit in the class of 2027 for the Razorbacks, which ranks 42nd in the nation and 13th in the SEC according to Rivals.

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