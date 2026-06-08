Arkansas gets commitment from three-star defensive lineman

Arkansas has earned the commitment of three-star defensive lineman James Stewart out of Riverdale (Tenn.) High, he announced Monday morning.

Stewart, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 285 pounds, made the announcement on his X account. He was in Fayetteville for his official visit May 29-31.

“I would just say the comfortability I have with the coaching staff,” Stewart told HawgBeat of his decision to commit to Arkansas. “And the environment, Fayetteville is really nice…It’s just somewhere I can go and feel like I’m still at home.”

Arkansas won out for the versatile lineman over Illinois and Memphis, which were the other top schools he was considering. He also had offers from Colorado, Maryland, Boston College, Tulane and others.

Defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson extended the offer to Stewart both at Arkansas and at Tulane last year, and that relationship was another reason the Razorbacks were the right fit.

“The relationship between me and coach Wilk…he kept it 100% honest with me the whole entire way through,” Stewart told HawgBeat on Sunday. “That just meant a lot to me because of the relationship portion of my recruitment.”

With the commitment, Arkansas now has 14 in the class of 2027.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) DL Keith Richmond

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart

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