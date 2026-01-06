Arkansas gets transfer commitment from Michigan running back

Michigan running back Jasper Parker has committed to Arkansas out of the transfer portal, according to reports.

A former four-star prospect out of Archbishop Shaw (La.) in the class of 2024, Parker appeared in six games for the Wolverines last season. He rushed for 93 yards on 25 carries and found the end zone twice.

Parker joins a running back room that features returning running back Braylen Russell and Memphis transfer Sutton Smith, who joined the fold on Monday evening.

Jasper Parker runs it in for another @UMichFootball TD 🔥



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/FGLcORGq2n — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 22, 2025

Official Bio:

CAREER HIGHS



Rushing

• Attempts: 9 – vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 13, 2025)

• Yards: 45 – vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 13, 2025)

• TDs: 1 – vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 13, 2025)

• Long: 11 – Central Michigan (Sept. 13, 2025)

Freshman (2025)

• Made his U-M debut at Oklahoma (Sept. 6) playing special teams

• In his first extended action at running back, turned nine carries into 45 yards and a rushing touchdown against Central Michigan (Sept. 13)

• Gained 20 yards on six carries against Washington (Oct. 18)

• Had one rush for four yards against Purude (Nov. 1)

• Carried once against Northwestern at Wrigley Field (Nov. 15)

• Turned eight carries into 23 yards and a touchdown at Maryland (Nov. 22)

Prep

• Attended Archbishop Shaw High School (2025) coached by Hank Tierney

• Attended New Orleans Jesuit (2021-22) before transferring to Archbishop Shaw for junior and senior seasons

• Helped the Eagles to consecutive district titles as a junior (10-3) and senior (10-2); reached the state semi-final in 2024

• Recorded five- and six-win seasons with the Blue Jays as a freshman and sophomore

• Also lettered in basketball



Key Statistics

• As a senior in 2024, totaled 1,612 all-purpose yards with 22 touchdowns; 1,464 rushing yards, 148 receiving yards + PLAYOFFS: 12 for 109 and 4 TDs

• Set a program single-game record with 326 rushing yards on 35 carries against Lafayette Christian; carried 11 straight plays for 72 yards

• Rushed for 1,119 yards and 16 touchdowns on 167 attempts to go along with 11 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown as a junior in 2023



Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars; the No. 299 overall player nationally, the No. 21 running back and the No. 11 player in the state of Louisiana

• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 63 running back and the No. 30 player in the state of Louisiana

• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 42 running back and the No. 23 player in the state of Louisiana

• Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 203 overall player, the No. 11 running back in the nation and the No. 7 player in Louisiana

• On3.com four-star consensus prospect, the No. 356 player nationally, the No. 26 running back in the nation and the No. 13 player in Louisiana

• On3.com four-star prospect, the No. 163 overall player, the No. 8 running back in the nation and the No. 5 player in Louisiana

• Prepstar ranking of four stars, the No. 298 player in the country

• Two-time All-District honoree (2023-24)

• 2024 Class 4A District 9 Offensive MVP; first-team honoree

• Gatorade Player of the Year Candidate in Louisiana

• Clarion Herald Elite Team (2023)

• Fox 8, FNF Best Chevrolet Player of the Week (2024)



Personal

• Jasper Parker was born September 29, 2006

• Son of Jasper Parker Sr. and Bianca Parker

• Attended the same high school as current Michigan Wide Receivers Coach Ron Bellamy and played for the same coach in Hank Tierney

• High school teammate of fellow Wolverine Jacob Washington