Arkansas GM explains football roster building in new-age college football landscape

In the new landscape of college football, general managers are a must. Arkansas’ newest, Gaizka Crowley, probably didn’t know he’d be in this position 10 years ago, but it’s where his feet are now.

”It’s not like I grew up saying, ‘Hey, I want to be in college and do this,’” Crowley, who is Arkansas football’s general manager, told Adam Breneman on the Next Up show. “A lot of it has evolved post-COVID, when the kids got extra years of eligibility, when the transfer portal opened and kids were transferring at a higher rate.”

Arkansas is not the only program with a general manager who works with the head coach to construct a roster both personnel-wise and financially. At this point, in the age of NIL, revenue sharing and the transfer portal, it’s a critical role for every school.

“My job is to support coach…my job is to support him and our players in any way we can,” Crowley said. “Now, that looks very different every day, but that’s kind of the basis of it…it can be talent identification, talent evaluation, recruiting of the player as well. But now it’s looking more inward. To your own team, your own roster, what your roster needs are knowing that you’re going to have more movement.“

A front office, of sorts, is not entirely new to college football. Programs have had robust recruiting staffs and off-field personnel that have managed the recruiting side of the program for a while. But this role looks a little different, because it’s not just high school players, or even transfers, that the general manager oversees. It’s the players currently on the roster.

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Spring is where the evaluations begin, on field and in the recruiting office

Spring practice is the first time that the team actually gets on the field, puts pads on and goes to work. At Arkansas this year, there are 15 practices divvied up between March and April, and it will conclude with the spring football game — a scrimmage, essentially.

The spring and summer is also a vital time for high school recruiting, with prospects taking visits, both official and unofficial. Crowley works with Silverfield and the coaching staff to help identify what the needs are, and if they should look to the high school ranks to fill that need versus the transfer portal.

”It’s really trying to be a go-between between the coaching staff and (Silverfield),” Crowley said. “He and I meet every morning and talk about the agenda for the day. What do we need to do, we have our recruiting time in the afternoons where me and my staff will sit down with every position coach. We’ll go through their boards, we’ll go through new evaluations.”

Crowley said they also look at their own roster during spring practice.

”During those recruiting times, we’ll talk about our own players,” Crowley said. “Seeing where are guys developing, where do we project them to be in the fall, but also moving forward…Our job is to find the best players for the university and the state of Arkansas that we can find.”

Lets talk numbers

It’s nearly impossible these days to consume any kind of college football content without having some kind of analytic thrown your way. Terms like EPA, QBR, whether you go for it on fourth down or not have some form of a number thrown behind it.

“We use a ton of data, we are a verified metrics team,” Crowley said. “For us, track times, measurables, now getting into the in-game miles-per-hour stuff. Working with our sports science staff…those are definitely things we spend a ton of time on.”

Crowley said they “work backwards,” when it comes to how they evaluate a given player, and look at the current roster to evaluate what kind of player they need to bring in.

”It’s always the production versus the projection,” Crowley said. “What we do is talk about what do we need. That’s where that can help you understand that question. If you’re looking at the tight end room, and you’ve got two borderline starters coming back, maybe you can take a gamble on a higher-upside kid whose production is not quite there.

”Versus your offensive line room, where you graduated a couple All-Conference players…so maybe you’re going to lean more production on that side. Maybe a lower ceiling because the projection’s not there. So we’ll work backwards and say what do we need, and find the players that fit that.”

How Crowley cut his teeth

Crowley got his start in football coaching at the high school level in Florida, which is also where head coach Silverfield did. The two never crossed paths, but Crowley kept a passing eye on the man who now works in the same building as him.

Silverfield got into the coaching game and never stopped, but Crowley took a different path. He started working for XOS Digital, which is also known as Catapult, which helps coaching staff’s analysis of their roster and scouting. Then, he made the jump over to Southern Illinois, and FCS program in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, where he ran the personnel department.

“FCS coaches, Division II coaches, those guys have been doing rev-share forever,” Crowley said. “Because they have to split up scholarship. You don’t have full scholarships. So to me, in a weird, planets-aligning kind of way, my first college job, we were doing that. We were allocating scholarship totals per room. Similar to what we’re doing now.

“I kind of use that as a basis, been lucky to visit with a lot of NFL teams. Either me going to them or them coming to us, or combine and pro days. Seeing how they do it, how they do their position allocations and how they structure it.”

From there, he made the jump to the FBS level and went to UNLV, where he crossed paths with former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. He then made another jump, this time to the Power 5 level at Arizona, where he was for two years before he came to Arkansas.

When he got to Arizona, it was a similar situation to what is happening now, although the Wildcats weren’t coming off a 2-10 season and 10-game losing streak. Arizona had lost Jedd Fisch to Washington and tabbed Brent Brennan to lead the program. It went 4-8 in Brennan’s first year with a 2-7 mark in Big 12 play, but flipped the script last season and finished 9-4 and 6-3 in the Big 12.

Time will tell whether or not Crowley, Silverfield and the Razorbacks are able to do that same thing, but there’s nowhere to go but up, and Crowley’s experience shows he knows what has to happen for the trajectory to point north.

Check out Adam Breneman’s full interview here…