Arkansas holds steady in latest AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team saw no change in its ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday.

The Hogs stayed at No. 20, which is where they were last week. They split the week with a double-overtime loss to Alabama — now ranked No. 17 — before they took care of business with a 94-86 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Arkansas is the third-highest ranked SEC team in the poll, behind Florida at No. 7 and Alabama at No. 17. There are two SEC teams behind them, with Tennessee at No. 22 and Vanderbilt at No. 25.

Metrics across the board are fairly high on Arkansas, as well. The Hogs sit at No. 20 in the NET rankings and have a 6-7 record in Quad 1 games, and they’re unbeaten in quads two through four as well. KenPom has them at No. 17 in overall efficiency, and the Razorbacks are No. 4 in offense and No. 50 in defense.

This week, Arkansas has two opportunities. The Hogs will stay home to play the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday before a big matchup on the road against No. 7 Florida on Saturday.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 shook out this week:

FULL AP TOP 25

Duke Arizona Michigan Iowa State Houston UConn Florida Purdue Gonzaga Illinois Virginia Nebraska Michigan State Kansas St. John’s Texas Tech Alabama North Carolina BYU Arkansas Miami (OH) Tennessee Saint Louis Louisville Vanderbilt

