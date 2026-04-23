Arkansas hosts Missouri in final regular season home series

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-8, 11-7 SEC) host the Missouri Tigers (25-24, 7-11 SEC) in the final regular season series of 2026 at Bogle Park this weekend.

Arkansas is fresh off a midweek win over Tulsa after dropping a Top 5 road series to No. 1 Oklahoma, but the Hogs did defeat the Sooners for the first time since 2009 in Game 2. Missouri rebounded from a series loss to South Carolina with a 7-0 midweek triumph over SIUE on Wednesday.

Against Tulsa, Arkansas rode ace southpaw Robyn Herron’s complete 13-strikeout performance – a season high for the Tampa (Fla.) product – while she surrendered just 4 hits, and 2 earned runs with zero walks.

HawgBeat has you covered on the statistical comparison, weekend schedule and opposing players to watch between the Razorbacks and Tigers.

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Statistical comparison

2026 Stats Arkansas Missouri Batting average .357 .273 OPS 1.066 .817 Runs per game 8.2 4.5 Home runs 67 46 Stolen bases (success rate) 31 (94%) 12 (71%) ERA 2.63 3.44 Opponent batting average .216 .258 Fielding percentage .980 .988

Things To Know About The Weekend

Friday – 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Saturday – 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Sunday – 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Click here for information on live stats and more.

MISSOURI OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

RHP Marissa McCann: 3.40 ERA, 27 GP, 117.1 IP, 103 H, 57 ER, 43 BB, 108 K, .236 BA

UTL Abby Carr: .306/.399/.619, 48 GP, 134 AB, 41 H, 9 2B, 11 HR, 40 RBI, 21 BB, 21 K / 2.42 ERA, 63.2 IP, 53 H, 22 ER, 43 BB, 60 K, .224 BAA

UTL Sidney Forrester: .276/.376/.510, 49 GP, 145 AB, 40 H, 5 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 24 RBI, 22 BB, 30 K

C Stefanie Abruscato: .343/.419/.580, 48 GP, 143 AB, 49 H, 8 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 34 RBI, 15 BB, 14 K

1B Abby Hay: .338/.424/.563, 49 GP, 142 AB, 48 H, 9 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 31 RBI, 21 BB, 20 K

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