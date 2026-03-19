Arkansas hosts UCONN for one final non-conference series

The No. 9 Arkansas (24-4, 3-3 SEC) softball team hosts the UCONN Huskies (8-18, 3-3 Big East) this weekend at Bogle Park for the final non-conference series of the 2026 season.

The Hogs dropped a Top 10 series at Alabama last weekend and then rebounded in a midweek in-state showdown with Central Arkansas, run-ruling the Bears 10-2 in five innings.

UCONN is led by sixth-year head coach Laura Valentino, who led the Huskies to the Big East Tournament Championship last spring and competed in the Baton Rouge Regional. She also won regular season conference championships with the team in 2022 and 2023.

These two squads have squared off one time in 2017 when Arkansas defeated the Huskies 3-2 in the FAU Invitational in Boca Raton (Fla.).

HawgBeat has you covered on the statistical comparison, weekend schedule and opposing players to watch between the Razorbacks and Huskies.

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Statistical comparison

2026 Stats Arkansas UCONN Batting average .380 .266 OPS 1.119 .754 Runs per game 9.2 3.9 Home runs 43 18 Stolen bases (success rate) 19 (90%) 36 (92%) ERA 2.43 4.61 Opponent batting average .217 .278 Fielding percentage .984 .957

Promotion Packed Weekend at Bogle Park❗️



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🎤 https://t.co/JqKF3WxYXk pic.twitter.com/qb1iCFyQax — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 18, 2026

Things To Know About The Weekend

SCHEDULE

Friday – 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+ (Josh Haley and Bri Ellis)

Saturday – 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Bri Ellis)

Sunday – 12 p.m. CT, SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Sydney Parr Lee)

Click here for information on live stats and more.

UCONN OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

RHP Jessica Walter: 2.95 ERA, 19 GP, 54.2 IP, 54 H, 23 ER, 8 BB, 36 K, .250 BAA

IF Cat Petteys: .360/.408/.674, 26 GP, 89 AB, 32 H, 7 2B, 7 HR, 16 RBI, 3 BB, 13 K

OF Kaitlyn Breslin: .247/.290/.447, 26 GP, 85 AB, 21 H, 5 2B, 4 HR , 20 RBI, 6 BB, 8 K

IF Savannah Ring: .306/.381/.365, 26 GP, 85 AB, 26 H, 5 2B, 5 RBI, 11 BB, 8 K

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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