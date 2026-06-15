Arkansas in negotiations with international big man

The Arkansas basketball team is in talks with Real Madrid center Ilia Frolov, HawgBeat confirmed on Monday.

Frolov is a 6-foot-11, 225-pound Russian big with high upside and put up solid numbers in a lower division of international basketball. This past season he averaged 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 assists per game for Real Madrid’s U22 squad.

He also shot 36.1% from three and 84.6% from the free throw line.

“He has some stuff to work for sure with but is very young and far from being a meaningful SEC contributor next season,” A scout told HawgBeat. “Just lacks explosiveness, physicality, etc. even if he’s a good rebounder and has some skill/coordination flashes.”

A source told HawgBeat that Frolov is not officially on the team. He will be taking a visit to Fayetteville soon.

Frolov would join an Arkansas front court that includes Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser and former four-star Maper Maker.

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