Arkansas in-state wing returning for sophomore season

Sophomore Isaiah Sealy will return to Arkansas for the 2026-27 season, according to Instagram Friday.

Sealy, a 6-foot-7 Springdale native and former four-star recruit, appeared in 19 games for the Razorbacks last season and averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

He averaged just seven minutes per game, most of which came in mop-up duty, but he did get some playing time in the NCAA Tournament and SEC Tournament.

Sealy scored in double figures twice last season, with 12 points in the season-opener against Southern and 10 against Jackson State.

Along with Sealy, his fellow 2025 signee Paulo Semedo also announced Friday that he will be back with the Hogs next year.