Arkansas infielder intends to enter transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman infielder Tyler Holland announced on X Monday that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

“After conversations with my family and coaches, I plan to enter the transfer portal for the 2027 season,” Holland said. “I’m grateful for my time at Arkansas and the relationships I’ve built.”

The Mission Viejo (Calif.) native did not appear in any games during his time with the Razorbacks.

The transfer portal window opens on June 1.

Player Profile

2025 (Freshman)

Redshirt season … Did not appear in any games.

High School

Attended Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, Calif. … Ranked by Perfect Game as a top 500 overall prospect and the No. 439 shortstop in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 252 overall prospect and the No. 50 shortstop in California by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 316 overall prospect and the No. 68 shortstop in California … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – California All-Region Second Team.

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