Arkansas' injury update ahead of Auburn matchup

Arkansas got bit by the injury bug bad last year, with the team never being fully healthy from the start of the season to the end. It has been more favorable this year, though recently the Razorbacks have had some players out due to injury.

Sophomore wing Karter Knox and junior guard DJ Wagner have each missed two games. Both appeared on the SEC Injury Report ahead of the Mississippi State game last Saturday. The broadcast announced during the game that Knox was dealing with a knee injury and Wagner an ankle injury.

Sources indicated to HawgBeat leading up to the Mississippi State game that neither was expected to be a serious injury, even going as far as thinking Wagner might be able to play against the Bulldogs. Instead, each player has been out for two games.

To make matters worse, senior forward Malique Ewin took an elbow to the forehead in Arkansas’ midweek matchup against LSU. The blow gashed Ewin, leaving him bloodied on the floor, requiring four stitches.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari said Thursday morning on the Chuck and Bo Show this morning that he would know more on the players’ injury status when he got to the facility today.

HawgBeat spoke to a number of sources today regarding the injury status for Malique Ewin, Karter Knox, and DJ Wagner.

Injury Status

One source indicated that Karter Knox is back, while another seemed to think there is no guarantee yet. This second source left open the possibility of a return, but would not go as far as guaranteeing anything.

They also left open a chance at something more serious, but there was no guarantee there, either. The first source indicated twice that Knox will be back for the game Saturday. Technically Knox is still up in the air for a return, but at least one contact seems to be confident in his return.

Both sources expected Wagner to be back for the Mississippi State game initially, but that obviously did not happen. Then he sat out the LSU game, as well. The thinking both sources shared was that Wagner had a minor ankle injury and that he could be back.

There is a chance he was held out for precautionary reasons against two weak opponents, but no guarantee. I would label him as more than likely to return Saturday at this point.

One source stated that Ewin’s return will be up to how tough he is and that it could be his call if he is able to return. Theoretically he is cleared, but is just a matter of if he wants to play through some pain/discomfort. It is most likely his stitches are not out yet, and the spot of the cut would have to be dressed in order for him to play (lube, adhesive, etc.) but that it is not a huge deal to do so.

Ultimately, it seems to come down to if he can go through the pain. In such a big game, I would think the likelihood is decent, but we will see Saturday.

A final source stated to HawgBeat: “All should play. Not much wrong (with your information). They were minor (injuries).”