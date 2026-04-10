Arkansas kicks off six-game road trip with No. 16 Mississippi State

The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (33-5, 8-4 SEC) begin a six-game road trip at No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (33-9, 5-7 SEC) at Nusz Park in Starkville over the weekend.

This series will feature one of the SEC’s top offense in Arkansas up against one of the league’s top pitching staffs in Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks dominated Auburn last weekend, sweeping the Tigers by a combined 18-1 while completing their first three-game SEC series. Ace southpaw Robyn Herron was named SEC Pitcher of the Week and owns the nation’s 14-best earned run average (1.52). Mississippi State is coming off of a close series loss to Florida.

Another highlight from last weekend at Bogle Park, left fielder Dakota Kennedy became the second Razorback in as many years to earn a Golden Ticket, assuring she will be drafted in next month’s AUSL Draft.

Arkansas and Mississippi State have met 76 times, with the Bulldogs holding a slim 40-36 advantage in the all-time series. Arkansas has taken 12 of the previous 14 meetings, dating back to 2018.

HawgBeat has you covered on the statistical comparison, weekend schedule and opposing players to watch between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs.

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Statistical comparison

2026 Stats Arkansas Mississippi State Batting average .370 .299 OPS 1.107 .889 Runs per game 8.8 5.4 Home runs 60 51 Stolen bases (success rate) 28 (93%) 35 (88) ERA 2.38 1.55 Opponent batting average .215 .160 Fielding percentage .980 .983

Things To Know About The Weekend

Friday – 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Saturday – 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Sunday – 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network+

Click here for information on live stats and more.

AUBURN OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

RHP Peja Goold: 1.18 ERA, 26 GP, 108.2 IP, 53 H, 22 ER, 27 BB, 140 K, .140 BAA

LHP Alyssa Faircloth: 1.74 ERA, 25 GP, 104.2 IP, 63 H, 26 ER, 26 BB, 178 K, .173 BAA

RHP Leila Ammon: 1.18 ERA, 16 GP, 53.1 IP, 28 H, 9 ER, 9 BB, 59 K, .152 BAA

OF Kiarra Sells: .409/.517/.852, 42 GP, 115 AB, 47 H, 12 2B, 13 HR, 29 RBI, 24 BB, 17 K

IF Nadia Barbary: .349/.415/.643, 42 GP, 129 AB, 45 H, 8 2B, 10 HR, 33 RBI, 14 BB, 12 K

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