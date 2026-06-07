Arkansas lands 2027 tight end
Arkansas added its 11th commitment for the 2027 class on Sunday from Kirkwood (Tenn.) three-star 6-foot-6, 225 pound tight end Parker Keenan, who is fresh off of his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend. He was initially set to visit next week.
Keenan also has offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Maryland, Memphis and others.
In 12 games as a junior for Kirkwood, Keenan hauled in 24 passes for 408 yards and 4 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
2027 Arkansas Commitments
• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant
• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie
• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru
• Rogers OL Henry Frazier
• Fayetteville LB Will Caston
• Valley View DL Eli Thornton
• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent
• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley
• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm
• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima
• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan
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