Arkansas lands 2027 tight end

Arkansas added its 11th commitment for the 2027 class on Sunday from Kirkwood (Tenn.) three-star 6-foot-6, 225 pound tight end Parker Keenan, who is fresh off of his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend. He was initially set to visit next week.

After thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to @RazorbackFB



Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and family for pushing me every step of the way



The dream continues in Fayetteville!

WPS 🐗@RSilverfield @TNSelect7V7 pic.twitter.com/AqH6nQ07DE — Parker Keenan 2027 (@ParkerKeenan27) June 7, 2026

Keenan also has offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Maryland, Memphis and others.

In 12 games as a junior for Kirkwood, Keenan hauled in 24 passes for 408 yards and 4 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

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