Arkansas lands All-ASUN transfer pitcher Chris Diaz

Florida Gulf Coast transfer right-handed pitcher Chris Diaz committed to Arkansas committed to Arkansas, he announced on Instagram Wednesday.

The Miami native was tabbed Second Team All-ASUN this season, posting a 3.98 earned run average in 15 appearances, all starts, for the Eagles. Diaz surrendered 32 earned runs, issued 26 walks and struck out 74 batters across 72 1/3 innings. He was tabbed Second Team All-ASUN and named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week after tossing a nine-inning complete shutout against Queens on April 18.

As HawgBeat initially reported, Diaz visited Arkansas on June 15 and also took a trip to Texas Tech. He is the twelfth addition from the transfer portal. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Follow all of the movement with the HawgBeat 2027 Baseball Roster Tracker.

Player Bio

2026 (Junior)

Second Team All-ASUN

ASUN Pitcher of the Week (April 20, 2026)

Led the team with 14 games started and 8 pitching SB, totaling 68 innings with 71 strikeouts, 31 earned runs on 54 hits, 22 walks and a 1.17 WHIP… Worked a season-high 9 innings at Queens (4/18), tossing a shutout complete game with 3 hits allowed, 7 strikeouts and 1 runner caught stealing… Struck out a season-high 10 and logged a season-best 20 pitching FPS vs West Georgia (5/9) over 8 innings…

2025 (Sophomore)

ASUN Pitcher of the Week (May 12, 2025)

Made 12 starts in 13 appearances, recording a 6-2 record with a 4.80 ERA … Threw two complete games with one shutout … Led the team in innings pitched (75) … Allowed 73 hits and 42 runs, with 40 earned runs … Struck out 81 batters, allowing 288 at-bats … Threw 1,497 pitches, with 1,002 strikes … Recorded 81 flyouts and 81 groundouts … Achieved 11 strikeouts in a complete game shutout at West Georgia (5/9) … Pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts against North Florida (5/3) … Season-high 10 strikeouts in a win over Queens (4/11).

2024 (Freshman at Miami [Fla.])

Appeared in a dozen games with a pair of starts…Went 1-1 with a 5.89 ERA…Worked 18.1 innings…Went three scoreless innings of relief against Georgia Tech, striking out four of the 12 batters faced (4/27)…Picked up his first collegiate win with a scoreless inning of relief against BYU in extras (5/2).

High School

Four-year letterman at Miami Christian…Served as captain in final two seasons…Earned all-district recognition three times…Went 7-5 with 2.63 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 69.1 innings in high school career…Helped lead Miami Christian to state championship in 2022.

Personal

Parents are Lissette Rosello and Antonio Diaz … Has two siblings, Antonio and Cynthia … Intends to major in entrepreneurship

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