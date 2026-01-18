Arkansas lands Big Ten defensive lineman out of transfer portal

Portal entries may be closed, but Arkansas continues to add names to head coach Ryan Silverfield’s first portal class. Arkansas gained the commitment of defensive lineman Trajen Odom from Ohio State, according to reports.

Odom, a a 6-foot-3, 295-pound native of Inglewood, California is the 41st scholarship transfer addition for Silverfield. He was part of the 2025 Ohio State recruiting class and saw action in two games with the Buckeyes.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Odom was the No. 52 defensive lineman recruit for the class of 2025.

Official Bio:

Ohio State Overview

• Trajen is a member of the 2025 Ohio State recruiting class

• He enrolled in classes in January and participated in spring drills

More on Trajen

• Trajen was a four-star player according to the 247Sports composite rankings

• He transferred to Weddington from Panther Creek High School

• Member of the Charlotte Observer 2024 Preseason All-Observer team

• As a junior in 2023, finished with 54 tackles, 22 tackles-for-loss, four sacks and a forced fumble in 10 games

• Weddington went 13-1 in 2024 and reached the 4A Western Regional finals

• Parents are DeWayne and Trisha Stafford-Odom