Arkansas lands Central Michigan RHP Luke Neiswonger

Arkansas looked north to land its latest transfer portal addition, Central Michigan right-handed pitcher Luke Neiswonger, who announced his decision on social media Tuesday.

The Fort Wayne (Ind.) native appeared in six games for the Chippewas this season and posted a 5.34 earned run average with 34 hits, 19 earned runs, 10 walks and 47 strikeouts across 32 innings. He is the seventh portal addition for the Razorbacks.

Follow all of the movement with the HawgBeat 2027 Baseball Roster Tracker.

Player Profile

2026: Freshman went 2-1 with 5.34 earned run average in six appearances in injury-shortened season … struck out 47, allowed 34 hits, and walked 10 over 32 innings … earned MAC Pitcher of the Week Award after striking out eight, walking one, and allowing one hit while throwing 67 pitches over five shutout innings in 6-1 win over West Georgia (Feb. 14) … won second career start, vs. Belmont (Feb. 21), surrendering three runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts over five frames.

Prior to CMU: Recorded 44 strikeouts while logging 21 2/3 innings, and hit .311 with five home runs during senior year … helped team to four sectional and two regional championships during prep career … graduated with a 3.60 grade point average … played summer ball with the Indiana Bulls and Passion Resilience Process Mambas.

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