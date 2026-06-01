Arkansas lands commitment from 2027 kicker

2027 Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridege kicker Rocco DePrima announced his commitment to Arkansas on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder is the No. 96-ranked kicker in the country according to Kohl’s Kicking.

DePrima took an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend, and that was enough to seal the deal and earn his commitment.

The Columbia, Missouri, native is the tenth prospect to announce his commitment to Arkansas in the 2027 class. As a junior, made 7 of 9 field goals with a long of 52 yards as well as 23 of 24 extra points.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.