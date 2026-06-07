Arkansas lands commitment from defensive lineman

Arkansas has gained the commitment of Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) defensive end Keith Richmond, he announced on Sunday afternoon.

Richmond, a 6-foot-2, 235 pound defender, took an official visit to Fayetteville this past weekend. He also holds offers from Oklahoma State, Western Kentucky, App State and several other schools.

As a junior, Richmond tallied 62 total tackles, 12 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and a pass breakup. He helped Clay-Chalkville win two Alabama 6A State Championships.

Richmond becomes the second defensive lineman in the class of 2027 for the Razorbacks and the 12th overall commit in the class.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) DL Keith Richmond

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