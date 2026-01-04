Arkansas lands former Memphis starting offensive lineman

Memphis football transfer offensive lineman Malachi Breland has committed to Arkansas, per reports on Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 340-pounder is the fourth player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He is the first former Tiger to follow Ryan Silverfield to Fayetteville.

“The visit went great!,” Breland told HawgBeat of his trip to Arkansas on Saturday. “It was a great atmosphere at the game with that being my first SEC basketball game!”

Laurel (Miss.) native was a three-star prospect in the class of 2023 and rated as the nation’s 95th overall offensive tackle.

According to Pro Football Focus, Breland posted a 70.0 offensive grade, 79.6 pass block grade and a 66.9 run block grade playing left guard.

Official player bio:

2024 (Redshirt Freshman)

• Member of the 11-2 Tigers who defeated West Virginia in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

• Appeared in 10 games while making seven starts on the offensive line

2023 (Freshman)

• Member of the 10-3 Tigers who defeated Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

• Redshirted

• Appeared two games on the season, earning a start against Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

• Helped the Tigers rank sixth in the NCAA in scoring offense (39.4), 10th in passing offense (306.5), 14th in total offense (458.5) and 17th in team passing efficiency (154.79) and completion percentage (.667)

Prior to Memphis/Personal

• Three-star recruit

• Ranked as the No. 126 interior offensive lineman in the country and No. 34 overall player in Mississippi by 247Sports

• Named to 2022 MHSAA First-Team All-State

• Selected for 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

Arkansas Transfer Portal Commitments

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2. Therefore, this likely won’t affect Arkansas.

