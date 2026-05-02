Arkansas lands highly-rated 2027 in-state running back

Marion 2027 running back Jeremiah Dent has committed to Arkansas, he announced on Instagram Saturday.

“My decision came down very closely between Vandy, Arkansas, and Miami,” Dent told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

“I took a visit to Arkansas. I was the only recruit there, and it just felt like home,” he continued. “Me being the No. 1 guy on their board and after some long talks with the athletic director, head coach, and offensive coordinator (Tim Cramsey), it just felt like home and what was right.”

Dent, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, has over 30 FBS offers and picked the Hogs over Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The three-star prospect is rated as the second overall prospect in The Natural State according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He was on campus last week and also plans to return for an official visit May 29-31.

In nine full games last fall, Dent compiled 1,457 total offensive yards – 1,057 rushing while averaging over 10 yards per carry and 400 receiving – with 22 touchdowns and also returned three kickoffs for scores.

Dent is the eighth commitment for Arkansas’ 2027 class, fifth from The Natural State.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Central Catholic (Ore.) TE George VanSandt

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

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