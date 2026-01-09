Arkansas lands New Mexico State transfer wideout

New Mexico State transfer wide receiver Donovan Faupel has committed to Arkansas, he announced Thursday. Faupel, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, is the 24th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility remaining.

2025 was Faupel breakout season as he led New Mexico State in all receiving categories, hauling in 61 catches for 661 yards and 7 touchdowns. During his three years in Las Cruces, Faupel hauled in 72 receptions for 807 yards and found the end zone 8 times.

The Corona (Calif.) native signed with the Aggies in 2023 and also had an offer from Idaho.

According to Pro Football Focus, Faupel graded out as one of the Aggies’ top skill players, posting a 70.7 overall offensive grade in 432 snaps.

Official player bio:

2024 (Sophomore)

Appeared in seven games this season while earning a start against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 23… Finished the year with three catches for 48 yards… Hauled in his third career touchdown against Western Kentucky on Nov. 9 when he also produced a career-high 36 receiving yards on two catches… Earned the first rushing attempt of his career against FIU on Nov. 2 when he turned a jet sweep into an 18-yard gain.



2023 (Freshman)

Appeared in each of the Aggies’ final 11 games as he helped the Aggies produce their second 10-win season in program history and first since the 1960 season… Finished the year with eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns… Made his first career collegiate reception on the road at Hawaii on Sept. 23… Closed out the year with six catches in the final four games of the season, including a season-best three catches against Jax State on Nov. 25… Posted a season-high 33 receiving yards on two catches in the Conference USA Championship game against Liberty on Dec. 1.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

