Arkansas scores offensive line commit

Another offensive lineman has entered the fold for the Razorbacks, as Teagan Parizek, a tackle out of Hendersonville, Tennessee, announced his commitment on Sunday.

Parizek doesn’t yet have a ranking according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, but holds offers from West Virginia, UCF, Kansas State, Viriginia and others.

Parizek is the 13th commitment for the Razorbacks in the class of 2027.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) DL Keith Richmond

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

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