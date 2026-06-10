Arkansas lands quarterback for 2027 class

Arkansas got its quarterback in the 2027 class on Wednesday night as three-star Cason Myers announced his pledge to the Razorbacks.

Myers, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound passer from Auburn High School in Alabama, made his announcement on his social media.

Arkansas extended the offer to Myers on May 13, and he took an official visit to Fayetteville roughly two weeks later. That was enough to seal the deal, and he’s headed to Arkansas.

Photo from: Cason Myers Instagram

As a junior, Myers threw for 3,179 yards and 31 touchdowns with a 70.3% completion percentage.

Myers is the 16th commitment in the class of 2027.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.