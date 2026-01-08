Arkansas lands second Maryland DB in same day

Maryland transfer defensive back Braydon Lee has signed with Arkansas during his official visit, the program announced Thursday. Lee, 6-foot-1 and 178 pounds, is the 22nd player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Lee is the second former Terrapin to jump on board with the Hogs in the same day, joining La’khi Rowland. Through seven games this season, Lee logged 18 tackles (12 solo), batted down 2 passes and nabbed an interception.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lee posted an overall defensive grade of 67.0 and a solid tackling grade of 87.5 in 282 snaps at cornerback.

Lee was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2024 who flipped from South Carolina to Maryland.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

