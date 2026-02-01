Arkansas lands Temple transfer OL

Temple transfer offensive lineman Lucas Possenti has committed to Arkansas, he announced on X Saturday. Possenti, 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, has three years of eligibility remaining and will be added as a walk-on.

“Beyond blessed to announce I will be furthering my athletic. and academic career at the University of Arkansas,” Possenti said. “I can’t thank the coaching staff at Arkansas enough for this amazing opportunity.”

The Aston (Pa.) native was a walk-on at Temple for the 2024 class.

Official player bio:

2025 (Redshirt Freshman, Temple): Added depth at offensive line.



2024 (Freshman): Joined the team in summer 2024 as a walk-on … redshirted.High School: Played offensive line at Garnet Valley in Glen Mills, Pa., for head coach Eric Van Wyk … was a big part of his team’s success amassing a 37-6 record over his four seasons … earned DelCo player of the game three times, offensive player of the week four times, and was an 11-time player of the week.



Personal: Born Lucas Christian Possenti in Glen Mills, Pa. … father, Timothy Possenti, played football at Temple (1987-90), alongside his uncles Joe and Christ … brother Tim (Kutztown) and uncles Mike (Villanova), and Mark (Bloomsburg) all played local college football … list of favorites include: Of Mice and Men (book), Sopranos (TV show), Tommy Boy (movie), Charles Barkley (pro athlete) … did the Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day at Ocean City, N.J. … business management major.

