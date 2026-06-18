Arkansas lands WAC Pitcher of the Year

Arkansas landed the commitment of California Baptist right-handed pitcher Michael Malki, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Corona (Calif.) native and junior to be was named the Western Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Year this season after posting a 3.12 earned run average with a perfect 11-0 record, 67 hits, 26 earned runs, 37 walks and 111 strikeouts across 75 innings while holding opposing batters to a .262 average.

Malki is the tenth portal haul for the Hogs thus far and is a draft eligible sophomore.

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Player Bio

2025

Appeared in 10 games

Pitched a 9.53 ERA through 5.2 innings

Recorded 9 strikeouts facing 20 batters

PERSONAL

Born and raised in Anaheim, CA

Son to Nermine and Mike Malki

Has three siblings, James, Joseph, Jassenia

Majoring in Business

Plans to be a professional baseball player or lawyer

He enjoys golfing, fishing, and going to the lake

Favorite verse is Matthew 19:26

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Centennial High School

All league 2023, 2024

Cal hi all state 2024

All ie 2024

Career 1.88 era

Top 3 in D3 for slugging, RBI’s, and home runs

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