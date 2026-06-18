Arkansas lands WAC Pitcher of the Year
Arkansas landed the commitment of California Baptist right-handed pitcher Michael Malki, it was announced on Wednesday.
The Corona (Calif.) native and junior to be was named the Western Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Year this season after posting a 3.12 earned run average with a perfect 11-0 record, 67 hits, 26 earned runs, 37 walks and 111 strikeouts across 75 innings while holding opposing batters to a .262 average.
Malki is the tenth portal haul for the Hogs thus far and is a draft eligible sophomore.
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Player Bio
2025
- Appeared in 10 games
- Pitched a 9.53 ERA through 5.2 innings
- Recorded 9 strikeouts facing 20 batters
PERSONAL
- Born and raised in Anaheim, CA
- Son to Nermine and Mike Malki
- Has three siblings, James, Joseph, Jassenia
- Majoring in Business
- Plans to be a professional baseball player or lawyer
- He enjoys golfing, fishing, and going to the lake
- Favorite verse is Matthew 19:26
HIGH SCHOOL
- Attended Centennial High School
- All league 2023, 2024
- Cal hi all state 2024
- All ie 2024
- Career 1.88 era
- Top 3 in D3 for slugging, RBI’s, and home runs
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