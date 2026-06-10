Arkansas legend Bri Ellis shines in first opportunity of fresh start

Bri Ellis just needed some time to remind herself how she made it to where she is and the Utah Talons’ first baseman reflected on that during the offseason.

When the next opportunity arose, the best to ever wear a Razorback softball uniform got her second pro season started with a bang on Tuesday.

Ellis smashed a two-run homer over the Dumke Family Softball Stadium centerfield wall in her first at-bat, then later added a fourth inning insurance run on an RBI double, in the Talons’ 5-2 win over the Chicago Bandits on AUSL Opening Day.

“Starting off the season like that is always super cool,” Ellis said postgame. “Just the resilience it took to get there and the belief when it didn’t really feel like it and I didn’t want to, I still did, and it is fun when things go your way.”

THE FIRST TALONS HOME RUN OF 2026 IS A BRI BOMB 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ofEJjnhwpn — Utah Talons | AUSL (@AUSL_Talons) June 10, 2026

After being picked second overall in the inaugural AUSL Draft, Ellis faced hardships both on and off the field during her rookie season. She slashed .186/.393/.256 with just 1 home run in 21 games, compared to the .440/.649/.1.090 line she posted during her final collegiate campaign. Tuesday’s homer was the first ‘Bri Bomb’ since June 15 of last year.

Having reached the pinnacle of her career followed by a series of lows, Ellis mentally needed a reset.

“I definitely got too caught up in all of it,” Ellis said on the HawgBeat Half Hour podcast back in February. “I remember during my senior season I was just so tunnel-visioned, focused on the task at hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It was rare that I ever missed a beat.”

Ellis has been very open about the struggles she has faced as her stardom has risen. She came to Arkansas well-known, but left as the most decorated player in program history.

In her final year with the Hogs, the Houston native was a unanimous First-Team All-American, earned National Player of the Year and set numerous team records while getting Barry Bonds-like treatment at the plate.

After Arkansas’ 2025 season ended in game three of the Fayetteville Super Regional, things went in a complete opposite direction for Ellis.

“Everything kind of crashed down all at once in those few weeks after (leaving Arkansas) and I remember feeling like I was constantly suffocating, the water levels were rising and I was just trying to breath, like it was the weirdest feeling,” Ellis continued. “Now that I’m out of it and I can look back at it and really, like, dissect it what actually happened, I was just so consumed with results.

“…Every at-bat was, like, emotional and personal, and I took everything’s too seriously, which if you know anything about me, that’s absolutely not me at all. I think I just got caught up in all of it, and I really just let it get to me and let it all affect me rather than pushing it out. I forgot how to bounce back from all that stuff. And so it got to a point where every strikeout or every time I would get out, it would just add on top rather than I wipe the slate clean every time.”

Ellis has gotten back to the basics of knowing that the game of softball is a rollercoaster.

“The journey is a constant up-and-down, there is no start or beginning to it,” Ellis continued during the postgame presser Tuesday. “Every day is a new battle, a new chapter. To be given the opportunity to play on this team is just something to be so grateful for. If I have the chance to do it I am going to make the most of it. I am just so happy to be here and happy to make the most of my career.”

A long-time fan favorite, Ellis’ following was very strong at Arkansas but has continued to grow. When told by a reporter after the game that “a group of young girls” in the crowd were chanting “Let’s Go Bri!” it took her by a pleasant surprise.

“I did not hear that,” Ellis shockingly said with a smile. “That is really cute, that is really sweet.”

As far as on the field improvements, Ellis took the trial and error approach to work out the kinks from a season ago.

“A lot of tweaks and kind of experimenting with my swing, just kind of throwing stuff against the wall and seeing if it sticks,” she said. “Towards the end, it all kind of came together, and I really think it’s just staying loose with my upper body and firing these legs.

“When I see the ball and I can get there, I’m dangerous. And just getting to my launch angle and position every time, it’s going to be hard to beat me.”

Ellis and the Talons return to the field Wednesday at home for game two against the Bandits with first pitch set for 9 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPNU.

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