Arkansas linebacker Bradley Shaw returning in 2026

Ryan Silverfield got a key piece of retention from last year’s Arkansas football team on Monday, as the Arkansas Front Office announced linebacker Bradley Shaw will return to the program next season.

Shaw, a Hoover, Alabama, alumnus, is headed into his third season in college. He played behind Xavian Sorey Jr. and Stephen Dix Jr. last year but still posted productive numbers.

Through 12 games last year, Shaw tallied 50 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery that was taken to the house for a touchdown against Missouri and a pass deflection.

Gimme dat pic.twitter.com/bgHr5ZjiQo — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 29, 2025

Shaw played a total of 499 snaps last year and posted a 57.7 overall grade. He was 64.1 in rush defense, 82.2 in pass-rush and 41.3 in coverage.

Courtney Crutchfield also returning

The Arkansas Front Office also announced on Instagram that wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield will return to the Arkansas program in 2026.

Crutchfield played sparingly but still appeared in 11 games last year. He recorded just one reception for 26 yards against LSU in Week 10.

Other returners Arkansas Front Office has announced include wide receiver Monte Harrison, tight end Jaden Platt, defensive ends Charlie Collins and Quincy Rhodes Jr. and others. Click here to see the Front Office’s Instagram page, which features all the returners’ announcements so far.