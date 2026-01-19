Arkansas loses ground in latest AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team (13-5, 3-2 SEC) had a stalemate of a week, with a win over South Carolina and a loss to Georgia last week.

Heading into the week, the Razorbacks were ranked No. 17, and after the latest AP Top 25 poll dropped on Monday, they’re ranked No. 20.

Arkansas has been ranked in every iteration of the Top 25 this season. The Hogs are the fourth-ranked SEC team in the rankings, behind Vanderbilt at 15, Florida at 16 and Alabama at 1.

This week, the Hogs have two opportunities to boost that ranking, with both games coming at home. Arkansas hosts No. 15 Vanderbilt on Tuesday night before a weekend game against LSU.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 breaks down.

FULL AP TOP 25

Arizona UConn Michigan Purdue Duke Houston Nebraska Gonzaga Iowa State Michigan State Illinois Texas Tech BYU Virginia Vanderbilt Florida Alabama Clemson Kansas Arkansas Georgia North Carolina Louisville St. Louis Miami (Ohio)

