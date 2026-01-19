Skip to main content
Arkansas
Arkansas loses ground in latest AP Top 25

by: Daniel Fair1 hour agohawgbeat

The Arkansas basketball team (13-5, 3-2 SEC) had a stalemate of a week, with a win over South Carolina and a loss to Georgia last week.

Heading into the week, the Razorbacks were ranked No. 17, and after the latest AP Top 25 poll dropped on Monday, they’re ranked No. 20.

Arkansas has been ranked in every iteration of the Top 25 this season. The Hogs are the fourth-ranked SEC team in the rankings, behind Vanderbilt at 15, Florida at 16 and Alabama at 1.

This week, the Hogs have two opportunities to boost that ranking, with both games coming at home. Arkansas hosts No. 15 Vanderbilt on Tuesday night before a weekend game against LSU.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 breaks down.

FULL AP TOP 25

  1. Arizona
  2. UConn
  3. Michigan
  4. Purdue
  5. Duke
  6. Houston
  7. Nebraska
  8. Gonzaga
  9. Iowa State
  10. Michigan State
  11. Illinois
  12. Texas Tech
  13. BYU
  14. Virginia
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. Florida
  17. Alabama
  18. Clemson
  19. Kansas
  20. Arkansas
  21. Georgia
  22. North Carolina
  23. Louisville
  24. St. Louis
  25. Miami (Ohio)

