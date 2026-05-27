Arkansas loses pledge from tight end

Three-star tight end George VanSandt backed off his pledge to Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Portland, Oregon, native committed to Arkansas on April 13. At the time, he held offers from Washington State, Oregon State and others.

“This was not an easy decision,” VanSandt wrote in a post on X. “I have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for Coach Silverfield, Coach Turner and the entire Arkansas staff for believing in me early and building relationships with me and my family throughout this process.”

In-state powerhouse Oregon extended an offer to VanSandt, the No. 2 player in the state of Oregon, on May 7.

Arkansas’ recruiting class is now at eight total pledges and ranks No. 42 in the nation according to Rivals.

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