Arkansas moves up in final AP Top 25 of regular season

The Arkansas basketball team rose after the latest and final AP Top 25 update of the regular season.

Arkansas, which has been stuck at No. 20 for the last two weeks, jumped three spots up to No. 17 on Monday. It took a win against Texas at home in the midweek and an overtime road win against Missouri on Saturday.

The Hogs are the third-highest SEC team in the final poll of the regular season, behind Alabama on at No. 15 and Florida at No. 4. Vanderbilt is behind Arkansas at No. 22, as is Tennessee at No. 25.

Arkansas intentionally scheduled a hard non-conference schedule to go along with the grind of the SEC, and that shows up in the final rankings. Of Arkansas’ 13 non-conference opponents, four finished ranked in the AP Top 25, and the Hogs also played the other four SEC teams represented in the final poll.

That also doesn’t include two mid-major programs — Queens and Central Arkansas — who battled it out in the ASUN Championship game. Queens won in overtime and is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the school’s history.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 shook out:

FULL AP TOP 25

Duke Arizona Michigan Florida Houston UConn Iowa State Michigan State Illinois Virginia Nebraska Gonzaga St. John’s Kansas Alabama Texas Tech Arkansas Purdue North Carolina Miami (OH) Saint Mary’s Vanderbilt Wisconsin Louisville Tennessee

