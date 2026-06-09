Arkansas nabs in-state transfer outfielder

The Arkansas baseball team received a commitment from UCA transfer outfielder Zeb Allen on Tuesday.

Allen, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Fort Smith, slashed .309/.383/.623 as a junior for the Bears in 2026. The left-handed bat racked up seven doubles, three triples, 17 homers, 53 RBIs, 23 walks, 45 strikeouts and 20 stolen bases in 244 plate appearances.

The All-ASUN First-Teamer set the UCA career and single season home run records, had a 19-game on-base streak, a nine-game hitting streak, 14 games with multiple RBIs and 19 multi-hit games.

Ranked as the No. 34 overall transfer prospect by 64Analytics, Allen will help round out an Arkansas outfield that is losing key pieces like Maika Niu and Zack Stewart, and potentially Damian Ruiz.

Thank you to Coach Harlan and the coaches at UCA for the last 3 amazing seasons as a bear. With that being said I am entering the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining in my collegiate career.



2026 STATS:

.309 BA

.383 OBP

.623 SLG

1.006 OPS

17 HR

20 SB pic.twitter.com/O6RsA0RQd4 — Zeb Allen (@ZebAllen3) June 1, 2026

Player Bio

2025: Played and started in 55 games…batting average .295…210 at bats…scored 55 runs, leading the team…had 62 hits, 17 doubles, 4 triples, and 9 home runs…37 RBI…earned 114 total bases…slugging percentage of .543… Walked 37 times, leading the team… Hit by pitch 22 times, a team-high… Stole 15 bases, the highest on the team… Recorded 117 putouts and 2 assists in the field… Notched a season-high 3 home runs and 5 RBIs against Lipscomb on April 7… Collected 3 hits, including a double and a triple, with 3 runs scored against Bellarmine on April 25… Hit a home run and drove in 2 runs against Eastern Michigan on February 24… Stole 3 bases and hit a home run against Austin Peay on March 21… Recorded a triple and 3 RBIs against Lipscomb on April 6.



2024 SEASON: played in 55 games with 54 starts as a true freshman at UCA… was the Bears’ leading hitter at .315… named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team an the All-ASUN third team… had 62 hits (2nd on team) and scored 39 runs… had 5 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs and 25 RBI… slugged .442 and had a .432 on-base percentage… walked 29 times and was hit by a pitch 13 times… stole 10 of 17 bases… had a .971 fielding percentage.. had 18 multi-hit games and five multi-RBI games… had a team-high 25-game reached base streak and a 7-game hitting streak… had season-high 4 hits vs. North Alabama… went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored in ASUN Tournament win over Jacksonville.

SCHOOL: played at Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside High School…named All-State and three-time All-Conference… hit better than .300 three consecutive years for the Class 6A Mavericks… led the Mavericks with a .379 batting average as a senior… two-year captain and three-year starter… member of the National Honor Society

PERSONAL: son of Zeke and Andrea Allen.. sister Rosalie Allen… hobbies include golf… majoring in business management at UCA

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