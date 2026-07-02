Arkansas' opponents in Baha Mar Hoops Summer League exhibition games announced

The Arkansas basketball team will get the 2026-27 season started extra early by competing in four scrimmages in the Baha Mar Summer League exhibition games from July 31-August 4 at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau.

The schedule will be as follows:

July 31 (Fri): vs. The Bahamas National Team (7 pm ET/6 pm CT)

Aug. 1 (Sat): vs. Carleton University (6 pm ET/5 pm CT)

Aug. 3 (Mon): vs. Toros del Valle (6 pm ET/5 pm CT)

Aug 4 (Tues): vs. University of Calgary (Noon ET/11 am CT)

Carleton, located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, is the defending Canadian national collegiate champion and Tores del Valle from Columbia recently won the 2026 Apertura title in the Liga WPlay de Baloncesto, Columbia’s premier pro hoops league. Calgary, also from Canada, qualified for and hosted the 2026 Sports Men’s Final 8 Basketball Tournament, as well as competed in the 2025 Baha Mar Summer League.

Click here for more information on Arkansas’ four opponents.

Along with the Hogs, other NCAA teams participating in the event are Cincinnati, South Carolina, Valparaiso and Texas A&M.

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