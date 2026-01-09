Arkansas outfielder Brenton Clark out for season

Arkansas redshirt freshman outfielder Brenton Clark will miss the 2026 baseball season after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum, per a report from Matt Jones of WholeHogSports.

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Texarkana, Texas, Clark did not appear in any games as a freshman in 2025, but was due for an increased role after a breakout summer ball performance.

The lefty competed for the Santa Barbara Foresters of the California Collegiate League, where he slashed .359/.424/.531 with 33 hits, four doubles, one triple, 13 RBIs, 13 strikeouts and 35 walks in 128 plate appearances.

“I mean, (Clark has) gone out and played for Santa Barbara, and he’s getting after it,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said on July 30. “We had a really good talk before he left — I redshirted him last year, he’s a left-handed hitter — just about what I think he should be doing in his game. You know, I think he needed to hear that from me, that I thought he could be good but here’s what he needed to do, and he’s gone out and done it. I mean, he’s hitting like .350 with a wood bat, I don’t know, maybe more.

“They’re probably going to win that thing in Wichita. They traveled out there. It seems like they do every year, Santa Barbara. But it’s not just about the numbers. It’s about what the coaches are telling us about him and how he’s playing. That’s always exciting.”

Clark was set to compete this spring for one of three outfield spots following the departures of outfielders Logan Maxwell, Charles Davalan and Justin Thomas Jr. The Razorbacks also added outfield transfers Maika Niu, Damian Ruiz and Zack Stewart to go along with returner Kuhio Aloy.

A Brentonian Blast 🚀@thebrentonclark finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, a home run and two RBI yesterday in the @NBCBaseball World Series, swatting the game-tying two-run homer for the @SBForesters. pic.twitter.com/hrrSoZfy5u — Arkansas Baseball Player Development (@HogsPlayerDev) August 1, 2025

Brenton Clark Bio:

2025 (Freshman):

» First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Redshirt season … Did not appear in any games.

High School:

Attended Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 344 overall prospect and the No. 64 outfielder in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 28 overall prospect and the No. 5 outfielder in Texas by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 61 overall prospect and the No. 10 outfielder in Texas … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Texas All-Region First Team … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas All-Region First Team … 2022 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas All-Region Second Team.