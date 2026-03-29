Arkansas outfielder injured in Diamond Hogs’ loss to Florida

Arkansas outfielder Damian Ruiz will miss some time after he sustained an injury in the Hogs’ loss to the Florida Gators on Sunday.

Arkansas skipper Dave Van Horn said Ruiz suffered the injury while jumping for a home run ball in the game. Maika Niu — who was sick and wasn’t in the starting lineup — went into the game for Ruiz.

Van Horn said it is unclear how long Ruiz will be out, but said it “isn’t good.”

Arkansas will play a road game against Missouri State on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will stream on ESPN+.