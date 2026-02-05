Arkansas picked fourth in SEC, four Hogs picked Preseason All-SEC

The baseball season is just around the corner, and the Diamond Hogs were picked to finish fourth in the conference by the league’s coaches.

Four Razorbacks were also selected to Preseason All-SEC teams. Junior catcher Ryder Helfrick and infielder Cam Kozeal were named to the First Team, while outfielder Kuhio Aloy and right-handed pitcher Gabe Gaeckle were named Second Team.

The Hogs were picked to finish behind LSU at first, Texas at second and Mississippi State at third. They received two first-place votes.

Helfrick has received plenty of preseason praise and was also named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List on Wednesday. He started 56 games for the Hogs last spring and slashed .305/.420/.616 with 15 home runs and 38 runs batted in. Defensively, he committed only three errors on 629 chances (.995 fielding percentage) and threw out 10 of 45 attempted base stealers (.222 average).

Kozeal is in his second season at Arkansas after he transferred from Vanderbilt. He started 55 games and slashed 333/.386/.606 with 15 homers and 62 RBI while earning All-SEC honors in 2025.

Aloy spent all last season at designated hitter but will play in the outfield this season. He played in 61 games and started 60 last year and slashed .317/.404/.539 with 13 home runs and a team-high 70 RBI.

Gaeckle began last year as a starter but moved back to the bullpen midway through the season. He was named a Preseason All-American by Perfect Game ahead of the 2026 season. He posted a 4-2 record and owned a 4.42 ERA with two saves and 92 strikeouts in 71.1 innings last year.

The Razorbacks will begin the season against Oklahoma State in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 13. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will stream on FloSports.