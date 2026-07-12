Arkansas portal signee taken in 11th round of MLB Draft

Arkansas portal signee Wills Maginnis was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 11th round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

The Newnan (Ga.) native was tabbed First Team All-Sun Belt this season after slashing .306/.404/.486 in 216 at-bats with 66 hits, 13 doubles, a triple, 8 home runs, 42 runs batted in, 31 walks, 36 strikeouts, and 21 stolen bases in 56 games.

Maginnis’ brother, Hayes Maginnis, is committed to Arkansas’ 2027 basebal class.

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